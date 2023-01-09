Samuel Heath & Sons' (LON:HSM) Dividend Will Be £0.055

Samuel Heath & Sons plc's (LON:HSM) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.055 per share on 24th of March. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.4%.

Samuel Heath & Sons' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Samuel Heath & Sons is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 5.7% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.118 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.151. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.6% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Samuel Heath & Sons has been growing its earnings per share at 5.7% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Samuel Heath & Sons' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Samuel Heath & Sons you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. Is Samuel Heath & Sons not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

