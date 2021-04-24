Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

With its stock down 9.1% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Samuel Heath & Sons (LON:HSM). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Samuel Heath & Sons' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Samuel Heath & Sons is:

13% = UK£594k ÷ UK£4.5m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Samuel Heath & Sons' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Samuel Heath & Sons seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 5.9% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why Samuel Heath & Sons saw little to no growth in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

With the industry earnings declining at a rate of 2.1% in the same period, we deduce that both the company and the industry are shrinking at the same rate.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Samuel Heath & Sons''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Samuel Heath & Sons Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Samuel Heath & Sons has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Samuel Heath & Sons' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

