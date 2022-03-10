Samuel L. Jackson, Alfre Woodard and more support Jussie Smollett in letters read at sentencing hearing

Hollywood stars Samuel L. Jackson and Alfre Woodard were among the high-profile figures who voiced support for actor Jussie Smollett ahead of his sentencing Thursday.

Letters from Jackson, Woodard, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and more were read in court during Thursday’s hearing at the the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.

Many urged Judge James Linn not to give prison time to Smollett, who was found guilty last December of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago in January 2019.

“It is with the respect of knowing this, that I humbly implore you to please find an alternative to incarceration for Jussie Smollett,” reads the letter from Jackson and his wife, actress LaTanya Richardson, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“It is my understanding that Jussie was convicted of Class 4, disorderly conduct, which to my understanding, people convicted of this offense historically are sentenced to various alternatives to incarceration.”

Earlier Thursday, Linn rejected efforts by Smollett’s legal team to dismiss his conviction.

Smollett stood trial last fall, with a jury finding him guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct.