Samuel Little, most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, dies

Phil Helsel and Andrew Blankstein

Samuel Little, a serial killer who confessed to more than 90 murders across the country and who was serving multiple life sentences in prison, died Wednesday at a hospital in California, officials said.

Little, 80, was pronounced dead at 4:53 a.m., the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

An official cause of death was not released and will be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, the corrections department said.

Foul play is not suspected in Little's death, said Dana Simas, spokesperson for the department. Corrections officials said he had been ill for some time.

Little was serving three life sentences without possibility of parole for killing three women in Los Angeles County in the 1980s.

But he confessed to many more killings that occurred all over the country, and the FBI named him the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.

Little eventually confessed to strangling 93 women across the country between 1970 and 2005.

He was first convicted of killing the three women in Los Angeles County in 2014, two years after he was extradited to California on a narcotics charge and after DNA matched him to the old crime scenes, officials said.

Little lived a nomadic lifestyle and moved around a lot, and he targeted women who were involved in prostitution or drugs, the FBI has said. He was a former boxer who punched and strangled most of his victims, whose deaths were often ruled as overdoses or other causes, according to the FBI.

The confessions started in 2018 after Little was interviewed by Texas Ranger James Holland, who was looking for information about an unsolved murder in Odessa, according to the FBI. Little wanted to talk because he was hoping to move prisons.

“Over the course of that interview in May, he went through city and state and gave Ranger Holland the number of people he killed in each place. Jackson, Mississippi — one; Cincinnati, Ohio— one; Phoenix, Arizona — three; Las Vegas, Nevada — one," Christina Palazzolo, an FBI crime analyst who was present, has said.

That set off a nationwide effort by officials to confirm that Little was responsible for the unsolved killings, which led to his indictment in old cases. Little even drew sketches of his victims.

In October 2019, FBI officials said they believed his confessions in all 93 killings were credible and that they had verified 50 of them.

The number of murders Little confessed to surpassed those of other notorious serial killers.

Gary Ridgway, dubbed the Green River Killer, was convicted of 49 murders and confessed to about 20 more. Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy each murdered upwards of 30 people, but Bundy was suspected of more.

Latest Stories

  • On Jan. 6, one last chance for Trump to snatch away Biden's win

    Rep. Louie Gohmert and other Republicans have filed a lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence, arguing that the 1887 Electoral Count Act is unconstitutional and that Pence should be authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6.

  • U.S. warships transit Taiwan Strait, China denounces 'provocation'

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Two U.S. warships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday drawing protest from Beijing, the second such mission this month and coming almost two weeks after a Chinese aircraft carrier group used the same waterway. China, which claims democratically run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up U.S. support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations. The U.S. Navy said the guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur had "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Dec. 31 in accordance with international law".

  • On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

    At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office The Trump-Bernie alliance that could have been

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • Klobuchar Rips Hawley over Plan to Object to Electoral College Results: ‘Coup Attempt’

    Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) said Wednesday that Josh Hawley's (R., Mo.) plan to object to the certification of Electoral College votes amounted to a "coup attempt."Hawley said in a Wednesday statement that he could not "vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states…failed to follow their own state election laws," and called on Congress to investigate allegations of voter fraud."This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt," Klobuchar wrote on Twitter in response to Hawley. "Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules [Committee] I will guarantee it."> This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt. > > Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Com. I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th! https://t.co/jDkGVi4vDw> > -- Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 30, 2020President Trump has refused to publicly concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, and has alleged that Democrats "stole" the election by means of widespread voter fraud. Lawyers allied with the president have sued to void the election results in several crucial states, but have not presented evidence of fraud compelling enough to overturn the results. The Senate Committee on Rules and Administration oversees contested elections as part of its responsibilities. Senator Roy Blunt, the other Republican from Missouri, chairs the committee, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is also a member.Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) claimed on Monday that "dozens" of House Republicans could object to the election certification. The representatives would need the support of at least one senator for their objections to be heard and debated. Now that Hawley has announced his own objection, Brooks and other House Republicans could succeed in having their objections heard, though there is no indication that vice president Mike Pence will refuse to certify the results.

  • A year since Covid emerged, Americans in Wuhan are afraid again — for the U.S.

    "I would be very afraid if I were living in the States," said Benjamin Wilson, an American who has lived in Wuhan for almost two decades.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Mexican president makes show of popularity against world leaders

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday showed off his popularity in comparison to other world leaders, saying the media did not want the public to know how much support he enjoys. Asked during a regular news conference how confident he was heading into 2021, when Mexico holds legislative elections in June, Lopez Obrador said he was optimistic. Then he asked aides to project an ongoing survey of 13 world leaders' approval ratings.

  • Lawyer says Army sergeant arrested in Illinois bowling alley shooting may have PTSD

    An attorney for a U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in what authorities called an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead told an initial hearing Monday that her client may suffer from posttraumatic stress disorder.

  • Five types of gun laws the Founding Fathers loved

    The Second Amendment is one of the most frequently cited provisions in the American Constitution, but also one of the most poorly understood. The 27 words that constitute the Second Amendment seem to baffle modern Americans on both the left and right. Ironically, those on both ends of our contemporary political spectrum cast the Second Amendment as a barrier to robust gun regulation. Gun rights supporters – mostly, but not exclusively, on the right – seem to believe that the Second Amendment prohibits many forms of gun regulation. On the left, frustration with the lack of progress on modern gun control leads to periodic calls for the amendment’s repeal.Both of these beliefs ignore an irrefutable historical truth. The framers and adopters of the Second Amendment were generally ardent supporters of the idea of well-regulated liberty. Without strong governments and effective laws, they believed, liberty inevitably degenerated into licentiousness and eventually anarchy. Diligent students of history, particularly Roman history, the Federalists who wrote the Constitution realized that tyranny more often resulted from anarchy, not strong government. I have been researching and writing about the history of gun regulation and the Second Amendment for the past two decades. When I began this research, most people assumed that regulation was a relatively recent phenomenon, something associated with the rise of big government in the modern era. Actually, while the founding generation certainly esteemed the idea of an armed population, they were also ardent supporters of gun regulations. Consider these five categories of gun laws that the Founders endorsed. 1: RegistrationToday American gun rights advocates typically oppose any form of registration – even though such schemes are common in every other industrial democracy – and typically argue that registration violates the Second Amendment. This claim is also hard to square with the history of the nation’s founding. All of the colonies – apart from Quaker-dominated Pennsylvania, the one colony in which religious pacifists blocked the creation of a militia – enrolled local citizens, white men between the ages of 16-60 in state-regulated militias. The colonies and then the newly independent states kept track of these privately owned weapons required for militia service. Men could be fined if they reported to a muster without a well-maintained weapon in working condition. 2: Public carryThe modern gun rights movement has aggressively pursued the goal of expanding the right to carry firearms in public. The American colonies inherited a variety of restrictions that evolved under English Common Law. In 18th-century England, armed travel was limited to a few well-defined occasions such as assisting justices of the peace and constables. Members of the upper classes also had a limited exception to travel with arms. Concealable weapons such as handguns were subject to even more stringent restrictions. The city of London banned public carry of these weapons entirely.The American Revolution did not sweep away English common law. In fact, most colonies adopted common law as it had been interpreted in the colonies prior to independence, including the ban on traveling armed in populated areas. Thus, there was no general right of armed travel when the Second Amendment was adopted, and certainly no right to travel with concealed weapons. Such a right first emerged in the United States in the slave South decades after the Second Amendment was adopted. The market revolution of the early 19th century made cheap and reliable hand guns readily available. Southern murder rates soared as a result. In other parts of the nation, the traditional English restrictions on traveling armed persisted with one important change. American law recognized an exception to this prohibition for individuals who had a good cause to fear an imminent threat. Nonetheless, by the end of the century, prohibiting public carry was the legal norm, not the exception. 3: Stand-your-ground lawsUnder traditional English common law, one had a duty to retreat, not stand your ground. Deadly force was justified only if no other alternative was possible. One had to retreat, until retreat was no longer possible, before killing an aggressor. The use of deadly force was justified only in the home, where retreat was not required under the so-called castle doctrine, or the idea that “a man’s home is his castle.” The emergence of a more aggressive view of the right of self-defense in public, standing your ground, emerged slowly in the decades after the Civil War. 4: Safe storage lawsAlthough some gun rights advocates attempt to demonize government power, it is important to recognize that one of the most important rights citizens enjoy is the freedom to elect representatives who can enact laws to promote health and public safety. This is the foundation for the idea of ordered liberty. The regulation of gun powder and firearms arises from an exercise of this basic liberty. In 1786, Boston acted on this legal principle, prohibiting the storage of a loaded firearm in any domestic dwelling in the city. Guns had to be kept unloaded, a practice that made sense since the black powder used in firearms in this period was corrosive. Loaded guns also posed a particular hazard in cases of fire because they might discharge and injure innocent bystanders and those fighting fires. 5: Loyalty oathsOne of the most common claims one hears in the modern Second Amendment debate is the assertion that the Founders included this provision in the Constitution to make possible a right of revolution. But this claim, too, rests on a serious misunderstanding of the role the right to bear arms played in American constitutional theory. In fact, the Founders engaged in large-scale disarmament of the civilian population during the American Revolution. The right to bear arms was conditional on swearing a loyalty oath to the government. Individuals who refused to swear such an oath were disarmed. The notion that the Second Amendment was understood to protect a right to take up arms against the government is absurd. Indeed, the Constitution itself defines such an act as treason. Gun regulation and gun ownership have always existed side by side in American history. The Second Amendment poses no obstacle to enacting sensible gun laws. The failure to do so is not the Constitution’s fault; it is ours.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * Why Trump’s idea to arm teachers may miss the mark * How US gun control compares to the rest of the world * How dangerous people get their weapons in AmericaAs a researcher at the John Glenn School of Public Policy at Ohio State, Cornell was the lead investigator on a project that was funded by a grant from the Joyce Foundation to research the history of gun regulation. Part of the research cited in this essay was done under that grant.

  • Official: Trooper under investigation dies, apparent suicide

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Three law enforcement officials familiar with the matter said Senior Trooper August “Gus” McKay shot himself after authorities arrived at his Washington Parish home. The officials were not authorized to discuss McKay’s death and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

  • Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday evening that the second round of stimulus payments "may begin arriving as early as tonight" for Americans who have set up direct deposit with the Internal Revenue Service.The government will begin mailing out paper checks on Wednesday. In a statement, Mnuchin said the Treasury Department and IRS "are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families. These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time."Last week, Congress voted for $600 direct payments to Americans, down from the $1,200 stimulus checks sent out in the spring. On Monday, the House voted to increase the $600 payment to $2,000, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked a vote from taking place in the Senate.Later, McConnell introduced a bill that would boost the checks to $2,000, while also repealing legal liability protections for tech companies and creating a commission to study election issues — two demands made by President Trump that are opposed by Democrats.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

  • What my grandfather's life taught me about China and America

    Vincent Ni reflects on the long life of his grandfather and a crucial choice he made as a young man.

  • Vaccinated U.S. nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Pfizer "will review all available information on this case and all reports of any confirmed diagnosis following vaccination," the drug maker said in a statement to Reuters. "Based on our Phase 3 safety and efficacy study, the vaccine provides some protection against COVID-19 within about 10 days of the first dose and substantially boosted after the second dose, supporting the need for a 2-dose vaccination series", it said. Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects.

  • The Marine Corps Has Started Fielding 30,000 Rifle Suppressors to Combat Units

    Infantry weapons create an incredible amount of noise, but adding suppressors helps muffle their audible signature.

  • Sheriff: 4 dead in Houston domestic violence shooting

    Four people were killed at a Houston home Wednesday in what authorities said was likely a domestic violence shooting that included a man firing at police before turning a gun on himself. Officers went to a home in the city’s northeast around 3:15 a.m. after receiving a call saying a woman had been shot, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference. The officers were met with gunfire and a SWAT team from the sheriff's office was then dispatched to the home.

  • Trump spreads Newsmax-fueled conspiracy about Brad Raffensperger's nonexistent brother

    President Trump is back with another far-fetched conspiracy theory about Georgia's election results.As certified election results and multiple recounts proved, President-elect Joe Biden won the typically red state in the 2020 election. But that hasn't stopped Trump from launching lawsuits and lies aimed at invalidating the election results there, including early Wednesday morning, when he tweeted a provably false claim about the state's Republican secretary of state.Brad Raffensperger, who runs the state's elections, has faced threats and wild conspiracy theories after refusing to listen to Trump and his allies' attempts to overturn the election results. A commentator on the far-right network Newsmax, Dick Morris, tried to draw up another one Tuesday night, this time claiming Raffensperger's brother worked for the Chinese technology company Huawei. Trump repeated the claim in a Wednesday tweet, implying the alleged relation compromised the secretary of state's election integrity.Someone named Ron Raffensperger does have a high-level spot at Huawei. But just like thousands of people who share last names in this country, he and the secretary of state aren't brothers.Trump's continued conspiracy-mongering comes just days before Georgians return to the polls for a runoff election that will determine the balance of power in the Senate. The president and his supporters have tried to undermine confidence in Georgia's election system, with some even encouraging Republicans not to vote in what they're claiming is an insecure election. Update 11:45 a.m. ET: This article has been updated to clarify that Dick Morris made the claim while appearing as a commentator on Newsmax, and to remove an earlier report that Raffensperger has no brother.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

  • Pelosi says McConnell and Republican senators have ‘endless tolerance for other people’s sadness’

    House Speaker says GOP ‘in denial’ as Americans suffer from economic pain and surging Covid-19

  • Cash-strapped Americans ask Mnuchin where their “stimmy” checks are

    Mixed messages from banks and the U.S. Treasury Department have caused confusion and frustration for millions of struggling Americans waiting for the government to deposit stimulus payments into their bank accounts. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday that $600 stimulus direct deposits could begin to arrive that evening prompting some banks to inform customers that their payments were on the way.

  • Woman accused of assaulting teen over iPhone claims to be victim

    The woman who falsely accused the 14-year-old son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold of stealing her iPhone and assaulting him is claiming she is the actual victim. The 22-year-old white woman at the center of the incident at the Arlo SoHo Hotel in New York, which the family believed was racially motivated, reached out to CNN to share her side of the incident that took place last weekend. In a 20-minute phone interview on Tuesday, she claimed that she approached Arlo Hotel security to determine who had taken her missing iPhone.