Samuel Little, serial killer who confessed to over 90 murders, dies at 80

Little is who the FBI describes as ‘the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history’ for his decades-long spree.

The Black man who the FBI describes as “the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history” has died in prison at age 80.

Samuel Little confessed to 93 murders, and FBI crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible. He said he strangled his victims over a period of more than 30 years.

Samuel Little, who confessed to 93 murders in 19 states over 35 years, died Wednesday. He was 80. (Photo by the FBI via Getty Images)

California’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation made the announcement of Little’s death “at an outside hospital” early Wednesday morning, the cause of which has yet to be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Little was convicted in 2014 and sentenced to three consecutive life without parole sentences for the murders of three women.

Read More: Minneapolis police fatally shoot man during traffic stop, first death since Floyd

According to NPR, Little confessed to killing women who were prostitutes or addicted to drugs. Many of his victims were often unidentified or their deaths were labeled drug overdoses because his method of killing — strangulation — didn’t always leave signs of homicide.

Little’s confession in 2018 was part of an attempt to try to be moved from California State Prison in Los Angeles County.

Read More: Ossoff defends Warnock: Kelly Loeffler is ‘campaigning with a Klansman’

“Little remembers his victims and the killings in great detail,” the FBI said. “He remembers where he was, and what car he was driving. He draws pictures of many of the women he killed. He is less reliable, however, when it comes to remembering dates.”

The man has been positively linked to killings in California, Mississippi, South Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, Florida and Georgia, with more confirmed killings than any other serial killer in history. In comparison, Ted Bundy killed 30 women, while John Wayne Gary killed at least 33 young men and boys.

Read More: Dr. Fauci says US could be back to normal by early fall 2021

Story continues

Despite Little’s death, the FBI is still seeking assistance from the public and other law enforcement agencies to connect more murder victims to his confessions.

He was interviewed in a series of videotaped conversations, during which he also drew pictures of his victims.

In August, The 93 Victims of Samuel Little, a documentary about the victims of his murders, was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Samuel Little, serial killer who confessed to over 90 murders, dies at 80 appeared first on TheGrio.