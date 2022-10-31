Samuel Trost arraigned on arson charge in Willoughby Hills fire

Oct. 31—Samuel Trost of Willoughby Hills was arraigned Oct. 19 in Willoughby Municipal Court on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated arson.

According to a post on the Willoughby Hills Police Department Facebook page, Trost was taken into custody in September by California authorities on an arrest warrant in connection with a house fire that was set May 7 on White Road in Willoughby Hills. He was extradited to Ohio with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The post stated bond was set at $500,000.

This case is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal, as well as investigators with the Willoughby Hills Police Department, according to the post.