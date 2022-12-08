As Samurai 2K Aerosol (Catalist:Y8E) pops 35% this past week, investors may now be noticing the company's five-year earnings growth

Samurai 2K Aerosol Limited (Catalist:Y8E) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 35% in the last week. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. After all, the share price is down 22% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

While the last five years has been tough for Samurai 2K Aerosol shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, Samurai 2K Aerosol actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 5.1% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It is unusual to see such modest share price growth in the face of sustained EPS improvements. We can look to other metrics to try to understand the situation better.

Revenue is actually up 11% over the time period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Samurai 2K Aerosol's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Samurai 2K Aerosol's TSR, which was a 14% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Samurai 2K Aerosol had a tough year, with a total loss of 13%, against a market gain of about 3.1%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Samurai 2K Aerosol better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Samurai 2K Aerosol (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

