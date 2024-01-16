San Angelo will have a chicken salad restaurant by 2026

The Chick Trio with a side is one of several dishes available at Chicken Salad Chick.

San Angelo will have a new type of chicken restaurant by 2026, this one focused specifically on chicken salad, according to a company news release.

Chicken Salad Chick, a franchise that began as a stay-at-home mom's signature dish, announced that locations would open in San Angelo, Midland and Odessa. The first one is expected to open this year in Midland, with the others to open by 2026.

The franchisees, Liz Sevcik and Alexis Thompson, are a mother-daughter duo. Thompson has been a teacher for seven years, and Sevcik is a registered nurse and teacher. Sevcik first tried the brand while visiting her daughter, and became a fan.

"Along with the one-of-a-kind taste, the brand's mission and story solidified our decision to invest in Chicken Salad Chick," Sevcik said. "We strive to bring joy and enrich lives personally, so it only made since to choose this brand and help continue the mission. We are beyond grateful to run this operation as a family business and bring Chicken Salad Chick to the community."

Addresses for the San Angelo, Midland and Odessa locations have not been announced as of Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

This announcement preceded the announcement of 21 locations opening between four franchise agreements, all of which are estimated to open within the next five years. Those agreements included:

11 locations in Austin, with franchisees Troy Morrison and Keaton Craig. Morrison has been a franchisee for Taco Bell and Wingstop locations. Morrison also signed on to add six locations to Oklahoma City.

Five locations across Longview, Greenville, and Tyler, operated by Jack and Mona Gabriel. The couple opened their first Chicken Salad Chick in Tyler in 2023.

Three locations in Stephenville, Granbury, and Abilene, operated by Mark Blessing. He has opened several Great Clips locations, and is a Granbury local.

Two locations in Lubbock, operated by Laura Garrison and Moua Meng. Garrison opened a location in Amarillo in June.

“As our brand awareness and guest loyalty continue to increase, we are seeing a demand in franchise opportunities and tremendous growth for the brand throughout the state,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “This momentum is fueling our mission to become America’s favorite place for chicken salad. We are more than humbled to support our existing and new franchise owners throughout Texas as they continue to thrive and push our purpose of Spreading Joy, Enriching Lives, and Serving Others forward to all reaches of the state.”

People can learn more about Chicken Salad Chick by visiting chickensaladchick.com, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The franchise is eyeing future expansions into Corpus Christi, Dennison, McAllen, Texarkana and Wichita Falls. People can learn more about franchising at chickensaladchick.com/franchising.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Chicken Salad Chick announces San Angelo, other Texas restaurants