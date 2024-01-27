San Angelo city leaders break down economic impact of airport projects

SAN ANGELO, Texas — We’re learning more about the San Angelo mayor’s progress report of the Mathis Field Airport and surrounding area projects. City leaders gathered to explain how all these projects work together to create an economic impact in San Angelo.

San Angelo mayor Brenda Gunter says there would be no development for San Angelo Regional Airport without greater sewage capacity at Lake Nasworthy. Now that it’s underway, she says the $44 million bond investment will support other surrounding area projects.

“It’s a very expensive project. But we should get a payback on that just based off of the development of the airport. But that sewer project also will allow for development at Lake Nasworthy, which we’ve had to turn down over the years: hotel projects, restaurant projects, and entertainment projects that could be done out there to improve the quality of life for our citizens and make Lake Nasworthy one of our bigger assets,” she said.

Skyline Aviation is currently working on upgrading the San Angelo Jet Center. Economic Development Project Manager Bob Schneeman says new jobs and more revenue for the city will come from this project.

The goal: an experience that rivals other centers.

“It’s kind of an executive level area where pilots can come in and have a pilot’s lounge or work areas where they can do their flight plans and that sort of thing. There’ll be a limited snack bar kind of area and again, it’s also there’s also a 25,000 square foot hangar floor area where airplanes can park,” he said.

With these projects, Schneeman and Mayor Gunter expect increased attraction to West Texas.

“We know that a very high-quality jet center will attract people. We know that we need hangars here. We know that we have a lot of airspace available. We know that we have great weather in West Texas. So the things that you need we have. What we didn’t have was the opportunity to explore that and develop it as a wonderful opportunity for the city of San Angelo,” said Mayor Gunter.

The Jet Center is expected to be completed in August, and the sewer project is expected to be completed in early spring of 2025.



