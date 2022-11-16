Steven Carnes

A San Angelo criminal investigator died on Sunday, according to a news release from San Angelo police.

About 1:52 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, police arrived at Koronazz, 4611 S. Jackson, to assist another agency with an arrest. Steven Carnes, a 53-year-old criminal investigator with the District Attorney's Office, was working off-duty security at the location and was attempting to make an arrest, which was not detailed in the release.

Police assisted Carnes, and noticed he appeared to be having a medical emergency. The San Angelo Fire Department arrived for medical assistance, and Carnes was taken to Shannon Medical Center. He was pronounced as deceased.

A death investigation was conducted and determined the death was not "criminal in nature." No arrests were made at the time, though charges "may be filed at a later point" for "offenses made prior to Carnes’ medical emergency," according to the release.

Carnes had been in law enforcement for nearly 30 years.

"The SAPD offers its deepest condolences to both the Carnes’ Family and the District Attorney’s office," the release stated.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: San Angelo criminal investigator of 30 years dies in medical emergency