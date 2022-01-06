San Angelo driver nearly stabbed after man enters vehicle with knife, hides in house

A San Angelo man has been arrested after an attempted stabbing.

UPDATE: A San Angelo man has been indicted months after an assault started in a vehicle, according to court documents released Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

An indictment charged Arnulfo Arreola with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

A court date has not been set as of 2:45 p.m. Jan. 6, according to online court records.

Arnulfo Arreola

SAN ANGELO — A person driving home on Saturday was assaulted in his vehicle and chased by a man wielding a knife, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, police arrived in the 1200 block of East 19th Street to an "unknown problem." A person told officers he was parking at his driveway when another man he didn't know entered the vehicle, records state.

Others are reading: San Angelo woman said man walking away with her laundry threatened to stab her; 1 arrested

The man then "attempted to stab" the driver with "a large knife." The driver fled the vehicle and entered his home. The other man ran into a nearby residence, where investigators found him in a bedroom with a knife nearby, according to the affidavit.

Others are reading: San Angelo woman reports overnight assault at job, police officer injured during arrest

The driver identified the man as the "person who attempted to stab him," records state.

Others are reading: San Angelo man arrested after mother reports her son used a gun to threaten her

Arnulfo Arreola, 22, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to online court records.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo man arrested after attempted stabbing of driver