San Angelo firefighters help fight Panhandle wildfires

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Fire crews from across the state, including a crew from San Angelo, went to the panhandle to help fight wildfires in the area. The San Angelo Fire Department says a crew of four San Angelo firefighters arrived in Canadian, Texas, on Tuesday morning, February 27th. A second four-person crew will be sent on Thursday, the 29th.

“I did talk with our Strike Team Leader today. They’ve been moving around. They were assigned up there as “IA,” which is ‘initial attack,'” said Assistant Chief of Operations for SAFD Johnny Fisher. “They strategically place units in areas that are in need.”

As of Wednesday night, February 28th, the size of the Smokehouse Creek fire was 850,000 acres and only 3% contained, making it the second-largest in the state’s history. Governor Greg Abbot issued disaster declarations for 60 counties in the state earlier in the week.

