San Angelo man, age 81, will serve jail-time in child sex case

SAN ANGELO — An 81-year-old San Angelo man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty in a child sexual abuse case, which began when the child was 4 years old.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, Carl Joseph Schwaighofer attended a plea hearing at the Tom Green County Courthouse. He was charged in 2017 with continuous sex abuse of a child younger than 14 and aggravated sex assault of a child younger than 6 years old from 2008-2010.

Schwaighofer pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact with no recommended sentence, leaving his fate to the court. This charge is punishable by up to 20 years in jail.

After a two-day long punishment hearing, which included testimony from the child victims and Schwaighofer, the court sentenced him to 15 years in jail.

"We applaud both of the ladies who had the strength and courage to take the stand and confront their perpetrator," said a spokesperson with the 51st District Attorney's Office. "We hope that this verdict will help each of them in the healing process and that they can move forward from the abuse they endured."

Schwaighofer will be required to register as a sex offender and is credited 2 days off of his sentence. The aggravated charge has been dismissed as part of the plea.

What court documents said about the 2017 report

On May 23, 2017, police arrived at Shannon Medical Center to a report of child sexual abuse. The person said the assault happened on June 15, 2010, while the child was with Schwaighofer at a residence.

He entered the child's room and sexually assaulted them, according to a prior article.

An indictment, filed in 2018, charged him with continuous sex abuse of a child younger than 14 and aggravated sex assault of a child younger than 6 years old.

