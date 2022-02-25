San Angelo man arrested after allegedly placing knife to woman's neck

San Angelo Police Department officers work the scene of a fire in north San Angelo in this Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 file photo.

SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo man has been arrested after allegedly placing a knife to a woman's neck, threatening to kill her if she called the police.

On Feb. 17, the man and woman were in an argument in the 1300 block of S. David Street when she attempted to leave the house, according to court documents.

She said he chased her and forced her back into the house and caused her to fall on the ground.

Once they were back in the house, he locked the door so she couldn't leave, documents stated.

She said he kicked her and began to choke her with his right forearm causing her to "almost pass out."

She told police he then displayed a knife and put the blade to her neck and said he would kill her if the police were called.

The documents stated she had "fresh bruising and scratching" that were consistent with her statement.

Mahkya Askew, 28, was arrested on Feb. 23 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in Tom Green County Jail as of 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo man arrested after threatening to kill woman with knife