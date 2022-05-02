San Angelo man arrested after child, 13, reports sexual abuse

SAN ANGELO — After a child reported a year of sexual abuse, a San Angelo man has been arrested, according to court documents released Monday.

On April 25, 2022, police learned a child, 13, made an outcry of sexual abuse. The child told investigators at one point the man had taken them from a location in Carlsbad and started sexually assaulting them, according to court documents.

In this instance, the man also told the child to keep it a secret and became angry when they tried to make him stop, records state.

Others are reading: 9 arrested in Tom Green County child solicitation investigation

In an interview with the Children's Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas, the child stated the assaults started in March 2021 and continued until April 2022. The child reported at least seven incidents of sexual abuse.

John Emerson Custer, 45, was arrested Friday on suspicion of continuous sex abuse of a child younger than 14 years old. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to online jail records.

NOTE: The San Angelo Standard-Times uses the singular they/them when reporting child-related crimes to further protect the child's identity.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo man arrested after child reports sexual abuse