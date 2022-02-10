SAN ANGELO — A child woke up to a man on top of them early Monday, which led to an outcry of sexual abuse and an arrest, according to an arrest affidavit obtained Wednesday.

About 7:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, police arrived at a San Angelo residence to a reported child sexual assault. A woman, who a child made an outcry to, stated a man had entered the child's bedroom around 5:30 a.m. that morning, according to the affidavit.

Others are reading: San Angelo man arrested after threatening to kill woman

The child told officers they woke up to a man on top of them, who then proceeded to touch the child inappropriately. The child escaped the room and called for the woman, then described what happened, records state.

The man initially denied what happened, then admitted to it before leaving the residence. Later, police were shown texts where the man said "I know I did this to myself," "I'm disgusted with myself," and "I'm sorry for ruining everything," according to the affidavit.

Nicholas Levi Velasquez Sr., 29, was arrested Monday on suspicion of indecency with a child by sexual contact. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according to online jail records.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo man arrested after child reports sexual abuse