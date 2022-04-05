San Angelo man arrested after police find counterfeit money operation at hotel

SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo man was arrested after police were notified of a counterfeit money operation at a local hotel, according to an arrest affidavit.

Late Saturday, April 2, 2022, a hotel employee found possible signs of counterfeit currency printing in the room and called officers. Police arrived and noticed a printer inside and a trash bin with "sheets of paper with images of U.S. currency," according to the affidavit.

Police also discovered a can of oven cleaner and "other spray chemicals." In a bathroom, investigators found a toothbrush they believe was used to put green paste on a $1 bill to make the ink fade. Other wet bills were found nearby, records state.

Investigators also found an electronic device, which showed the Facebook profile for "Rusty," whose photo matched a prior arrest photo at Tom Green County Detention Center, records state.

An officer found "Rusty" walking near the hotel and detained him. During an interview with police, he would not identify the other men and denied "any knowledge" about counterfeit money. Officers found counterfeit $100 bills on the man, which matched the serial number of the bill in the hotel room, according to the affidavit.

Law enforcement arrested Robert Eugene Swain, alias Rusty, 44, was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, forgery of a financial instrument and a warrant for going off bond. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $40,000 bond as of 5:15 p.m. Monday, according to online jail records.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo man arrested after police find counterfeit money operation