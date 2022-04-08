San Angelo man arrested after police pursuit ends with shots fired, meth found

SAN ANGELO — A man is facing multiple felony charges after a pursuit in north San Angelo led to police officers being shot at, according to a police news release issued Friday.

About 6:16 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, police attempted a traffic stop on a grey Dodge Charger near the intersection of East 7th and Volney Street. Officers identified the driver as a man with multiple felony warrants, according to the release.

The driver did not stop and attempted to evade officers, which led to a pursuit. During the pursuit, the driver started to shoot at pursuing police vehicles. He stopped the Dodge in the 500 block of South Lincoln Street, where police arrested him, according to the release.

An investigation revealed the man had multiple firearms, body armor, and suspected methamphetamine, according to the release.

Police arrested Jason Michael Lujan, 31, Thursday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest/detention, and several warrants. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $67,500 bond as of 2 p.m. Friday, according to online jail records.

Additional charges will be coming, according to the release. The San Angelo Standard-Times has requested further information, which has not been released as of 2 p.m. Friday.

