San Angelo man arrested after threatening to kill woman

SAN ANGELO — One person has been arrested after holding a woman's gun and making multiple threats to kill others, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, police responded to an apartment in the 1100 block of Benedict Drive for a reported assault. A woman told officers a man in her bedroom threatened her in various ways, including strangulation and shooting, records state.

Investigators watched surveillance footage from the bedroom, where they heard the man threaten to harm people with the woman's gun, according to the affidavit.

The man told officers he did threaten to harm and kill the woman and others while holding her gun. At the time, he was "demanding his phone" from the woman, according to the affidavit.

Rayden Drew Wadley, 23, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 bond as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to online jail records.

People dealing with domestic violence can get help in Tom Green County. Here are some local resources:

Crisis Intervention Unit, part of the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, helps victims of violent crimes or other crisis. They can help people navigate protective orders, compensation applications, create an escape plan, assist with law enforcement and offer limited funds for assistance. Call 325-703-2014 or 325-655-8111.

The Family Shelter, which offers shelter and assistance to victims of domestic violence, including families with children. Call 325-655-5774.

Open Arms Rape Crisis Center & LGBT+ Services offers assistance to victims of domestic and family violence, along with support. Call 325-658-8888

For legal help involving family violence, call 800-374-4673. There is also the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, which can help with safety planning, legal help and referrals to other services.

