San Angelo man charged after child reports his mother being hit with a bat

SAN ANGELO — A child told investigators they watched as their mother was struck with a baseball bat, which led to charges filed against a man, according to court documents released Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

On Oct. 23, 2021, police arrived to a reported domestic dispute in the 400 block of East 22nd Street. A woman, who had a bleeding "golf-ball size(d) knot" on her head, told officers she had been arguing with another man, according to an arrest affidavit.

During the argument, the man grabbed a wooden baseball bat and began swinging it at her. The first swing missed as she backed into a hallway, but the second swing struck her in the doorway of her children's bedroom, records state.

A child told officers the man hit their mother in the head with the bat and she "began to bleed," according to the affidavit. The man fled the area before police arrived.

Anthony Thomas Trevino

Anthony Thomas Trevino, 35, was arrested Oct. 23, 2021, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with previous conviction and three warrants. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $201,766 bond as of 1:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, according to online court records.

An indictment charged Trevino with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charge has been enhanced to a habitual offender status due to his prior convictions for aggravated assault with prior convictions in 2018 and burglary of a habitation in 2012.

