San Angelo man charged after crashing vehicle into van with woman, children inside

A San Angelo man has been indicted with enhanced charges after a vehicle crashed into a woman's van.

SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo mas has been indicted after crashing his vehicle into a van with a woman and her children inside, according to court documents released Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

On May 25, 2021, police arrived at an apartment in the 2400 block of Lillie Street for a domestic disturbance involving two vehicles. A woman told officers she and a man she was dating had an argument earlier that day, according to an arrest affidavit.

She attempted to drive away from the apartment, with her two children in her van, when her van was struck by the man's Honda "at a high rate of speed" intentionally, records state.

Officers noted her driver's side airbag deployed, and there was damage to her van's back passenger side and right front bumper. The man left the Honda and fled on foot before officers arrived, according to court documents.

Donavan Elijah James Price-Guzman

Donavan Elijah James Price-Guzman, 30, was arrested Aug. 3 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading attest detention, three misdemeanors and three warrants. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $53,026 bond as of 2:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, according to online jail records.

An indictment, released in Dec. 16 report, charged him with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, all enhanced to first-degree felonies. These are punishable by 5-99 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

The charges were enhanced due to his conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Tom Green County in 2015. A court date has been tentatively scheduled for January 2022, according to online court records.

