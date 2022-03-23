San Angelo man charged with injuring 7-month-old baby

SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo man has been arrested months after a 7-month-old child was covered in bruises and had a broken rib, according to an arrest affidavit released Tuesday, March 23, 2022.

Child Protective Services reported a 7-month-old child had been hit by a man multiple times. The injuries were on their face, head, abdomen and right arm. On March 15, 2022, Shannon Medical Center staff confirmed the baby had a "broken posterior rib bone," which was healing, records state.

The child's caretaker told officers she left the baby in a man's care from Nov. 27-28, 2021, at a residence on East 14th Street. Later on Nov. 28, the man called her "in a panicked state about (the baby) crying," according to the affidavit.

When she arrived at the residence, he told her he "hurt (the baby)" during co-sleeping when he had "night terrors." He said he "swatted" the child's face, stomach and grabbed their arm, records state.

In photos taken by the woman, investigators noted:

"Extensive bruising" along the child's right elbow, forearm and hand.

Large oval bruise on the left side of their abdomen, over the rib cage and stomach.

"Extensive bruising" under the left eye and on the left cheek.

Swollen lips with red marks around the mouth.

"Extensive dark bruising" under the right eye and on the cheek.

Extensive bruising around the forehead and right temple.

Bruises on the left temple.

Investigators met with the man, who told them he used methamphetamine on Nov. 26, 2021, and had still been "under the influence" when the baby was dropped off. In the early hours of Nov. 28, while co-sleeping, he started to "come down from the methamphetamine high, and it was bad," according to the affidavit.

He told investigators he "smacked the (expletive)" out of the baby, who started crying. In the interview, he also said he "caused (the baby's) injuries during his drug-induced high," according to the affidavit.

Jorge Alonzo Resendez, 33, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of intentional injury to a child and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $157,000 bond as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to online jail records.

