San Angelo man charged after person threatened by armed U-Haul driver

A San Angelo man has been arrested after another man's home was shot at from a U-Haul, according to court documents.

UPDATE: A San Angelo man has been charged after bullet holes were found in two vehicles and a U-Haul, according to an indictment released Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

The indictment charged James Rodney Porter, 26, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

A court date has been tentatively set for January and he remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $150,500 bond as of 8:15 a.m. Monday, according to online court records.

SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo man has been arrested after officers found a bullet holes in a U-Haul and two other vehicles, according to an arrest affidavit obtained Tuesday.

On June 30, 2021, a resident in the 8500 block of Old Sterling City Highway heard the sound of a gunshot. After going outside, the resident noticed a U-Haul vehicle "speeding away" from his home, records state.

Police say the resident followed the U-Haul and recognized the man driving it. Turning around, the U-haul driver then followed the resident back to the house and pointed a silver gun at the resident, threatening to "kill" him, according to the affidavit.

More: Man arrested after child struck by boat in Lake Nasworthy on July 4 holiday

Deputies discovered two vehicles at the resident's home with "multiple" bullet holes and located "several" 9 mm bullets. A deputy spotted a U-Haul driving along the road by the suspected shooter, records state.

A search of the U-Haul revealed bullet casings, a silver/black Ruger 9mm handgun with a bullet in the chamber and gunpowder residue on the passenger door, records state.

More: San Angelo man charged in connection to shooting death of Winters man, arrested in Ballinger

On Friday, July 2, 2021, deputies arrested James Rodney Porter, 26, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while his license was invalid. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $150,500 bond as of noon Tuesday, according to online jail records.

Story continues

Porter was previously out on bond after he was charged in connection to a vehicle theft ring in February 2021.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo man indicted after person driving U-Haul shoots at vehicles