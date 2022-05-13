San Angelo man charged with physically assaulting child, 7, after Nerf gun fight

SAN ANGELO — A Tom Green County Grand Jury charged a San Angelo man months after a 7-year-old was reportedly choked, scratched and bruised, according to court documents released Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

On Dec. 23, 2021, police arrived at a residence on Main Street for an unknown problem. An officer noticed a man attempting to leave and detained him after learning of a reported assault, records state.

Interviews with witnesses revealed several adults, including one man, had been visiting and drinking alcohol. At one point, a child, 7, and a man played with "nerf guns." One woman told officers the man "took the playing too far," and it escalated to him pushing the child onto the couch, getting on top of them and choking them with his hands, according to a police report.

When the man, who reportedly weighed about 250 pounds, got off of the child, the child went to the bathroom and threw up. The man told a woman the child was throwing up, and when she went to the child, they described the assault, records state.

An officer noted the child had a bruise and scratch on their neck, and another scratch on their upper chest. The officer spoke to the child, who stated this "hurt (them) so bad, (they) went to the bathroom to throw up," according to court documents.

Ronald David Ramirez, 38, was arrested Dec. 23, 2021, on suspicion of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury. He was released on a $15,000 bond on Dec. 25, according to online jail records.

An indictment, filed in April, charged him with injury to a child with intentional bodily injury. This is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

A court date has been tentatively scheduled for late May, according to online court records.

NOTE: The San Angelo Standard-Times uses the singular they/them when reporting child-related crimes to further protect the child's identity.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

