San Angelo man indicted after drive-by-shooting in College Hills; police chase at apartment

A San Angelo man has been arrested after shots were fired at a residence.

UPDATE: A San Angelo man has been indicted in connection to a "drive-by" apartment shooting, according to an indictment report released Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

The indictment charged Alfredo Navaeh Chavez with evading arrest with a prior conviction and deadly conduct - discharge firearm.

The deadly conduct charge is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000. Evading arrest with a prior conviction is a state jail felony with a punishment range of up to 2 years in jail.

Chavez was released from Tom Green County Detention Center on a $46,442 bond Dec. 13. A court date has not been scheduled as of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, according to online court records.

Alfredo Chavez

SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo man has been arrested after a police officer at a hospital heard gunshots in a nearby neighborhood, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Sept. 22, 2021, an officer at Shannon Medical Center South Campus, 3501 Knickerbocker Road, heard gunshots in the area. A third-party caller soon afterwards reported a "drive-by shooting" in the 2400 block of SMU Avenue, records state.

During an interview, police learned the homeowner heard gunshots and went outside to investigate. He told officers a red passenger car was in front of his residence, and he saw a person holding a gun, according to the affidavit.

The homeowner went back into the home and heard "several more" gunshots. Officers noted a bullet hole in the front screen door and another in a front-facing bedroom window, which went through several interior walls, records state.

The officer who was at the hospital saw a car matching the description and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The car continued driving to an apartment complex on Knickerbocker Road, where two people fled the car, according to the affidavit.

A second officer apprehended one person "a short distance away" from the vehicle, a man with a Glock 22 in his waistband. The video surveillance showed 30 minutes prior to the shooting, a relative of the homeowner allowed several people into the home, including the man with the gun, records state.

Alfredo Navaeh Chavez, 18, was arrested Sept. 22 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, alcohol minor in possession, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest with prior conviction, unlawful carrying of weapon and deadly conduct discharge firearm.

Chavez remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $46,442 bond as of noon Monday, according to online jail records.

The arrest affidavit does not reveal the identities of anyone else in the vehicle.

