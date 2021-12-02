San Angelo man indicted in shooting death of Sterling McCain; here's what police say

A San Angelo man has been indicted in the April 2021 shooting death of Sterling McCain.

SAN ANGELO — Just over two months after Sterling McCain was shot and killed, a man has been indicted in the case, according to court documents released Wednesday.

An indictment charged Ian Alexander Smith, 21, with murder. This is a first-degree felony punishable by 5-99 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Since the shooting April 4, 2021, Smith has been in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond, according to online jail records. A court date has been tentatively selected for July, according to online court records.

Michelle Fiveash, McCain's mother, has been watching as the case moves through the court system while mourning her son.

"I miss my son," Fiveash said. "I raised both my boys on my own … the best I could, then for something like this to happen."

Fiveash said her son was a kind, giving man and a hard worker.

What led to the death of Sterling McCain?

About 9 p.m. April 2, 2021, police received a report of an "unknown problem" in the 800 block of Childress Street. Upon arrival, officers found a black rifle, bullets, a large fixed-blade knife and McCain's body. He died after being shot multiple times, according to court documents.

Officers interviewed two people in the area — Myan McCain and Ian Smith.

Myan McCain, Sterling's wife, told officers she and Sterling took a day-trip to Fredericksburg to "rekindle their relationship." She told officers while they were at a restaurant, Sterling had an altercation with a waiter.

Sterling, who was diagnosed with autism, became "angry and nonverbal" after the altercation. Myan stated he only communicated with her via text messages after that. On the way back to San Angelo, he "turned his anger" toward her, she told police.

She said Sterling stated "he was a demon," started talking in third person, and threatened to kill her and Smith, saying they would "burn in hell," records state.

Myan called Smith in an attempt to calm Sterling down, which led to Sterling stopping the vehicle. She stated Sterling told her to exit the vehicle, then "began assaulting" her, according to court documents.

Smith called officers to report a "possible assault taking place on the roadway. Officers noted "fresh red marks along with a scratch on (Myan's) neck."

Myan and Sterling arrived at the Childress Street residence, which they shared with Smith. Sterling "assaulted her again" before leaving the vehicle, which she locked herself in, according to court documents.

Sterling started to "bang on the sides of the residence" and Smith warned him to "stay back." Smith also stated he would "kill (Sterling)" and gunfire followed, according to Myan's testimony.

Smith called officers, got rifle 'as a backup'

The men had been friends for several years, with "no issues in the past," Smith told officers. He had been on the phone with dispatch as Sterling approached the home, then he hung up to get his rifle and knife "as a backup," records state.

Smith locked the front door while Sterling hit the house, and when Sterling walked away, Smith unlocked it. Sterling returned and pushed the door open, which prompted Smith to point the rifle at him, according to court documents.

Sterling raised his hand "to swat the rifle away" and Smith shot him. Sterling continued moving toward him, and Smith shot two more times, according to police.

When police arrived, Smith told investigators Sterling was unarmed, but he "feared (Sterling's) physical strength," according to the affidavit.

Before the shooting, an officer on the phone told Smith to leave the residence if a fight might happen. Smith responded by saying he "would shoot (Sterling) if needed," records state.

