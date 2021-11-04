San Angelo man indicted after woman finds 'live-stream' video of child's bedroom

William Wayne Diez

UPDATE: A San Angelo man charged with placing a hidden camera in a child's room has been indicted, according to court documents released Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

The indictment charged William Wayne Diez, 35, with invasive visual recording in a bathroom. This is a state jail felony punishable by up to 2 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

A court date has been tentatively set for December. In 2015, Diez was charged with improper photo/visual recording without consent. He pleaded guilty in the case and spent 510 days in jail, according to online court records.

SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo man has been arrested after a child younger than 18 learned about a hidden camera in their bedroom, according to an affidavit released Monday.

On Friday, April 23, 2021, police interviewed the child, a woman, and a 35 year-old San Angelo man. The woman told investigators she found the man asleep in bed with his phone on April 21. The phone showed a "live-stream" video from inside the child's room, records state.

The woman learned the man had hidden an old cell phone in the child's bedroom. She told him to remove the phone and erase the recorded video. She later told the child about the hidden phone, according to the affidavit.

During a police interview, the man said he put a mobile phone in the child's room and downloaded an app that allowed him to stream and record video between the phones. He told investigators he was "being stupid," according to the affidavit.

William Wayne Diez, 35, was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted possession of child pornography.

Diez hid a cellphone "with the specific intent to commit the offense of 'Possession of Child Pornography' ...but failed to effect the commission of the offense intended" an affidavit stated.

He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 bond as of 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to online jail records.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

