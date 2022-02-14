San Angelo man to spend decades in prison after pleading guilty in 2019 fatal shooting

Exterior of Tom Green County Courthouse

SAN ANGELO — More than two years have passed since Kristian Rose's mother found her son shot to death inside the small apartment behind her house, but one of the four charged in his death will serve jail-time.

About 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, Brian Ray Garcia III attended a plea hearing via Zoom through the 51st District Court. Garcia, along with three others, are charged with in the 2019 shooting death of Kristian Rose.

Brian Garcia

Garcia is also charged with burglary of a habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver cocaine. The burglary on April 18, 2019, included a codefendant and scaring a witness in the homicide case.

While awaiting court in the Tom Green County Detention Center in 2021, Garcia was charged with assaulting an officer. This led to a lockdown of the jail on Sept. 16, 2021.

In exchange for Garcia's pleas of guilt to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine less than 4 grams, and assault of a peace officer, the state prosecution recommended:

50 years in jail for murder, no probation and a restitution of $5,795.48.

25 years in jail for the cocaine charge, no probation and a restitution of $180. The burglary charge would be dismissed.

10 years in jail in the assault case, no probation and refuse the theft of property charge from 2017.

9 years in jail for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dismissal of aggravated robbery charge from 2018.

Refusal of a 2017 theft charge.

These charges would run concurrently.

Honorable Judge Barbara Walther accepted the state's recommendation and sentenced Garcia to those terms.

What we know about the death of Kristian Rose

In the predawn hours of April 2, 2019, Sandra Rose woke up to a loud noise. She rushed outside to investigate and found a man holding a gun near her son's apartment behind her home.

The gunman told her to stop as another person left Rose's apartment, then they fled in a 2013 Kia Optima. She entered the apartment and found her son, dead.

In less than a month, four arrests were made in the case. San Angelo men Brian Garcia, 21, and Jacob Martinez were arrested April 19. Joshua Jaquez, 22, of Iraan, was arrested May 1. Alexis Jackson, of San Angelo, was arrested May 2.

From left: Brian Garcia, Alexis Jackson, Joshua Jaquez, Jacob Martinez

Jackson and Jaquez gave differing testimonies as to the events leading to the deadly night. Both agreed the four started discussing who they could steal from while they were at a residence in the 400 block of Angelo Boulevard.

Jaquez said Jackson offered up Rose, due to an earlier altercation between her and Rose, which involved a gun.

"Jackson said ... (Rose) should not have pointed the gun at her," Jaquez told police. He also said Jackson set the "whole thing up" and shot Rose, according to court documents.

Jackson told officers she didn't know they would kill Rose and that she stayed in the car.

Two threaten witnesses during attempted break-in

One of several witnesses told officers if he helped the investigation, his life would be in danger. Others said Garcia and Martinez threatened them.

The witness, who was not present during the shooting, started receiving threats over Facebook Messenger and was told Garcia wanted to speak to him.

Soon after, Garcia and Martinez tried to visit him by breaking into his apartment on April 18, 2019. Moments after a detective left his apartment, he heard loud banging on the door and saw Garcia and Martinez with weapons, records state.

They attempted to break through the door and window before fleeing in the Kia. Police arrived and detained the two, finding a stolen handgun and a shotgun, masks, gloves and zip-ties in the vehicle.

What happens next in the Kristin Rose case?

Jackson, who previously tried to get a bond reduction weeks away from giving birth in 2019, has a court date tentatively scheduled for March. She remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 bond as of 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.

A jury trial has been tentatively set for late March in Jaquez's case. He was released from Tom Green County Detention Center in July 2019 on a $500,000 bond.

Martinez has a court date tentatively scheduled for April. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,067,500 bond as of 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.

Case coverage timeline:

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

