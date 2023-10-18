San Angelo murder suspect sentenced to 30 years for shooting at Lubbock police officer

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after admitting last week to shooting and disabling a Lubbock police officer's vehicle during a chase two years ago in a west Lubbock neighborhood.

Joshua Garcia is expected to be taken to Tom Green County to face a capital murder charge in connection with an unrelated deadly shooting June 28, 2021 at a motel in San Angelo.

Garcia, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since July 9, 2021, pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Man wanted for assaulting police officer surrenders in Lubbock

The case against Garcia in Lubbock stems from a police chase that began about 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2021 when an officer responded to reports of a vehicle burglary in the 4700 block of 45th Street.

A neighbor pointed a responding officer to a vehicle the suspected burglars were using and the officer attempted a traffic stop.

However, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and the officer gave chase.

During the pursuit, the front passenger of the suspect vehicle, later identified as Garcia, fired multiple shots at the officer’s patrol unit. The patrol unit was struck and disabled, but the officer was uninjured, the release states.

Prosecutor Courtney Boyd said investigators later learned that one of the bullets struck a home and damaged a television inside a bedroom.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was located abandoned in the 3900 block of 36th Street. The driver and passenger fled on foot.

Two months later, Lubbock police identified Garcia as the front passenger who shot at the officer.

However, while Lubbock authorities searched for him, investigators in San Angelo believe he was one of two men involved in a June 28, 2021 drug deal at a room in the Inn of the Conchos that ended in a deadly shooting.

Court records indicate police responding to a shots fired call at the motel found Daniel "Dan" Chandler on the floor, suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Witnesses told police Chandler arrived at the motel with a woman who reportedly wanted to buy marijuana from Cody Ray Salazar and Garcia.

The woman, who identified herself as Chandler's girlfriend, told investigators one of the men, identified as Garcia, pulled out a gun when they entered the room and demanded their money and bags.

She said Salazar also drew a gun. When Chandler attempted to draw a gun as well he was shot, the woman reportedly told investigators.

Garcia and Salazar fled the room and were gone when police arrived.

About 10 days later, Garcia surrendered to authorities in Lubbock and was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: San Angelo murder suspect admits to shooting at Lubbock police officer