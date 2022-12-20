San Angelo police investigating suspected accidental shooting of 16-year-old

The San Angelo Police Department is investigating an alleged "accidental" shooting of 16-year-old, according to a news release.

On Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, officers arrived to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios around 9:50 p.m.

"Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old victim with an apparent gunshot wound near the middle of their torso," the release stated. "Officers began administering first aid to the victim until SAFD Medics were able to arrive on scene. The SAFD then transported the victim to Shannon Medical Center for additional treatment."

The victim ultimately succumbed to their injury and SAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division was requested to assist with the investigation.

"The Criminal Investigation Division’s preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was accidental, however, the investigation is still ongoing at this time," according to the release.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo police investigating 'accidental' shooting of 16-year-old