San Angelo police officer injured after finding missing pickup; man indicted

UPDATE: A man has been indicted after a pickup went missing from a construction site and a San Angelo police officer was injured, according to court documents released Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

An indictment, filed in January, charged Henry Nick Perez with intent to deliver methamphetamine, assault on a peace officer, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The narcotics charge is a first degree felony punishable by 5-99 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

The assault is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years. The firearm and vehicle charges are third degree felonies with up to 10 years as the punishment range.

Due to a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance in Bell County in 2016, the firearm charge was enhanced to a third degree felony, according to the indictment.

A court date has been tentatively set for February, according to online court records.

ORIGINAL STORY: SAN ANGELO — After a blue pickup went missing from a San Angelo construction site and a police officer was injured, one man has been arrested, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, a person reported a 1996 GMC Sierra as stolen from a construction site on South Bryant Boulevard and Fusselman Drive. Police found a man in the missing pickup at a convenience store on 19th Street on Tuesday, records state.

As an officer started to place handcuffs on the man, he attempted to get away, bite the officer and punched the officer's face and head. The punches left "visible injur(ies)" to their face, according to an arrest affidavit.

Henry Nick Perez, 45, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, assault on a peace officer, failure to identify fugitive from justice, resisting arrest search or transport and a parole violation. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,500 bond as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to online jail records.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

