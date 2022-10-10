San Angelo Police Department officers work the scene of a fire in north San Angelo in this Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 file photo.

A San Angelo police officer has resigned following his recent arrest and charge of theft, according to a statement released Monday by police chief Frank Carter.

Jayson Zapata, who was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with shoplifting, resigned Friday, Oct. 7, according to the release.

“The San Angelo Police Department is a Civil Service Department and has a set protocol for conducting internal investigations in accordance with State Civil Service Law,” Carter wrote in the statement. “While the investigation into his conduct was ongoing, if Professional Standards had sustained the allegations, I intended to terminate Officer Zapata’s employment with the San Angelo Police Department.”

The criminal investigation into the incident, which took place at Walmart, 5501 Sherwood Way, will be sent to the Tom Green County Attorney’s Office, the release stated.

“It is very important to me for the citizens of this community to know that this type of conduct will not be taken lightly and will not be tolerated,” Carter said in the release.

“It is also essential to express that the conduct of one officer should never reflect on the hard-working, professional, and dedicated men and women of the San Angelo Police Department. Those officers do an outstanding job every day, keeping our community safe.”

Zapata had been employed as an SAPD officer since 2007, at the time of the arrest. He was placed on administrative leave.

According to jail records, Zapata was charged with theft of property $100-$75, and released on a $500 bond that same day.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo police officer resigns after arrest, charge of theft