San Angelo police respond to 15-year-old shot in chest

San Angelo police arrived to a reported shooting victim in the 900 block of Crenshaw Street.

SAN ANGELO — San Angelo police are responding to a 15-year-old who was shot in the chest about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Crenshaw Street for the shooting victim, according to police radio communications.

Several police vehicles were seen at the residence with yellow crime scene tape surrounding the house.

Travis Griffith with SAPD said they are not releasing information on the victim. Griffith said the neighborhood is safe, and they are not searching for any suspects.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.

