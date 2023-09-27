The San Angelo Police Department is looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of an 18-year-old wanted for murder.

Kristopher Lozano is 5'7" 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to the police department.

Police and the San Angelo Crime Stoppers are asking for any information that could lead to his arrest.

"As always, Crime Stoppers keeps you anonymous and we offer rewards that lead to the suspect's arrest," their Facebook states.

The police said to never attempt to apprehend a suspect yourself.

Call the San Angelo Crime Stoppers at 325-658-4357 (HELP) or the police department at 325-657-4315 with any information on Lozano.

The police have not yet released any further information about this murder.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo police searching for 18-year-old murder suspect