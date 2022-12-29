San Angelo Police Sergeant arrested, relieved from duty after collision

A San Angelo Police Sergeant was arrested on charges for driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident on Monday.

A San Angelo Police Department sergeant was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated the day after Christmas, according to a news release.

At 2:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, police arrived to the 4200 block of Sunset Drive for a single car motor vehicle accident.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. He was identified as 48-year-old Cory Moore of SAPD.

Initial officers then contacted an on-duty SAPD supervisor, and assistance was requested from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At the conclusion of the DWI investigation by Texas DPS, Moore was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to the release. He was released later the same day on a $1,500 bond.

"Moore has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation," the release stated.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo police sergeant arrested after suspected DWI collision