San Angelo to receive nearly $200K grant in November to reduce homeless

San Angelo will receive a nearly $200,000 grant in November to reduce homeless.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released a statement after the City of San Angelo was awarded a federal grant of $193,950 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care Program to provide housing assistance and support services for individuals, families, minors and domestic violence survivors experiencing homelessness.

“Homelessness in Texas is on the rise, and higher costs on everything from rent to utilities to groceries have made it even harder for these individuals to get back on their feet,” said Sen. Cornyn in the release. “This funding will give those on the front lines of this crisis in San Angelo the tools to help Texans secure permanent housing and achieve their long-term goals.”

Bob Salas with the City of San Angelo said this is a HUD Continuum of Care Rapid Rehousing Grant that the City, in partnership with the Housing Authority of San Angelo, applied for and received several years ago.

These are funds that renew each year, and the $193,950 is this year’s allocation that is effective November 1, 2024.

"The Rapid Rehousing program helps homeless individuals and families obtain housing quickly, followed by case management to help those individuals navigate thru the various systems to obtain needed services to begin independent living," Salas said.

