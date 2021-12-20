San Angelo sees rise in catalytic converter thefts; here's how to keep your vehicle safe

Catalytic converters contain precious metals that make the devices attractive to thieves.

SAN ANGELO — The San Angelo area is seeing a rise in catalytic converter thefts, leaving victims with high bills and unable to drive their vehicles, according to a report from the San Angelo Police Department.

From Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 13, SAPD reported 30 catalytic converter thefts, four of them in the first half of December.

"This particular crime is an ongoing trend that has affected not only San Angelo, but our surrounding cities as well," the report stated.

In response to the rise, Richard Espinoza, public information officer for SAPD, offered these tips:

Park in well-lit areas.

Park close to building entrances or the nearest road in public parking lots. This leaves your car in a location where many people can see it.

If you have a personal garage, keep your car parked inside with the door shut.

Add video surveillance to the area where you regularly park your car.

Install a catalytic converter-specific security device, or have it welded to the car frame.

You can also have your VIN number engraved into the catalytic converter or have if spray painted with mechanic-approved engine paint.

Adjust the security system on your car, if already installed, to activate from vibrations, such as those produced by a saw.

In Corpus Christi, Andrew Liaromatis, program manager for the Corpus Christi Police Department's Auto Theft Task Force, also noted the rise in an interview with the Caller Times in August.

"It seems everybody knows someone who had a catalytic converter stolen," Liaromatis said. "Most of these crimes could have been prevented."

What is a catalytic converter and why are they being stolen?

A catalytic converter is part of the vehicle exhaust system that reduces emissions. It contains three precious metals: rhodium, palladium and platinum. Catalytic converters are generally sold to metal recyclers for $150-250.

These types of thefts have been increasing across the nation, possibly due to the rise of metal costs in converters. Rhodium is worth about $28,000 an ounce, according to the Wichita Falls Times Record News, which has also reported an increase.

While thieves can saw out the converter in roughly 10 minutes, repairs could cost owners a long time without a vehicle and thousands of dollars. Less converters are available, which makes the parts even more expensive. Shipping delays also compound the problem, taking longer to get them.

Larger vehicles, such as vans and pickups, are a common target due to easier access. Toyota Tundras and Priuses have been hit as well, due to having multiple converters.

In the past year, there have been numerous reports in the US of shootings involving the attempted theft of a converter. Additionally, there have also been multiple deaths reported from vehicles falling on people during an attempted theft.

If your converter is stolen, your vehicle will likely be much louder than normal while driving. People are encouraged to contact law enforcement and report suspicious activity.

