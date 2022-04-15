San Angelo teen charged after multiple burglaries, including middle school, ends in pursuit

SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo teen has been indicted after several burglaries across multiple counties ended in a pursuit in Kerr County, according to court documents released Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

On Jan. 17, 2022, police arrived to a pizza restaurant on Sherwood Way for a reported incident of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A delivery driver had entered the restaurant and when they exited, their blue 2018 Toyota Tacoma was gone, records state.

Surveillance video from the restaurant showed an unidentified man enter the vehicle and drive away, records state.

Three days later, police discovered the man and a juvenile had broken into Lone Star Middle School on Jan. 16 and 17. They stole an Apple iPad and personal items belonging to a teacher, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Jan. 20, investigators learned the Toyota had been part of a pursuit in Kerr County. The pursuit started after a state trooper recognized the vehicle, which had been involved in a local store theft, records state.

The driver, Isaiah Labrent Wyatt II, 17, and juvenile passenger, fled from law enforcement until the Toyota crashed into several other vehicles. They then attempted to run away, but were detained by law enforcement, according to court documents.

Inside the Toyota, investigators found the items missing from the school.

Kerr County deputies met with Wyatt, who said he took the Toyota, stole from the school, and "commit(ted) other burglaries with the juvenile in other counties," according to the affidavit.

An indictment, filed in March, charged him with burglary of a building and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Both are state jail felonies punishable by up to 2 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000, each.

A court date has been tentatively scheduled for late April, according to online court records.

