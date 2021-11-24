San Angelo woman arrested after causing more than $4,000 of damage to vehicle

A San Angelo woman has been arrested after a vehicle received more than $4,000 of damages at Angelo State University.

SAN ANGELO — A woman who vandalized a car at Angelo State University has been arrested, according to court documents.

About 4:40 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021, a witness saw a woman approach a vehicle parked at the Foster Field Stadium parking lot at 1600 University Ave. They heard a "loud pop and what sounded like air rushing out," according to an arrest affidavit.

The witness asked if the woman punctured the tire, which she confirmed doing. Another witness took a photo of the woman at the parking lot and forwarded it to campus police, records state.

A third witness also saw the woman scratch an image of male genitalia into the vehicle, then drive away in a black four-door sedan. The damaged vehicle's owner had an estimate for repairs, which would cost $4,364.03, according to the affidavit.

Campus police asked for the public's help locating the woman on Oct. 25 and found her on Nov. 15.

Consuelo Alicia Hernandez Martinez, 26, was arrested Nov. 15 on suspicion of criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. She was released hours later from Tom Green County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond, according to online jail records.

This charge is a state jail felony, punishable by up to 2 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

