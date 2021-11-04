San Angelo woman charged after two Carlsbad residents threatened with knife

SAN ANGELO — Months after a woman was injured trying to keep someone with a knife from entering a Carlsbad residence, one San Angelo resident has been charged with assault, according to court documents released Wednesday.

On Aug. 28, 2021, Tom Green County Sheriff's deputies arrived to an assault in the 11000 block of Galveston Street in Carlsbad. They met a woman who had knife injuries to her arm and leg, records state.

Others are reading: Shots fired at vehicle as woman tries to escape leads to charges against San Angelo man

A man told officers a woman, who was supposed to pick up her dog from the house, arrived with a knife. She opened the door and yelled that she was "going to kill them," according to court documents.

Another woman in the residence tried to stop her and was injured in the struggle, records state.

Brandilyn Michelle Erickson

Brandilyn Michelle Erickson, aka Overton, 32, was arrested Aug. 28, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor. She remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 bond as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, according to online jail records.

An indictment, filed in October, charged Erickson with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This has been enhanced to a first degree felony, punishable by 5-99 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

It was enhanced due to her prior conviction in 2016 for possession of a controlled substance. A court date has been tentatively scheduled for November, according to online court records.

Others are reading: Two San Angelo men charged after soliciting sex from undercover agent posing as child

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo woman arrested after Carlsbad resident injured in assault