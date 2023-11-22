San Angelo woman dead after man conducts "mock clearing" of home, shooting her in chest

A 23-year-old man was charged with manslaughter after shooting a woman in the chest during a "mock clearing" of a home, according to allegations in an arrest document.

Benjamin Ibarra was booked into the Tom Green County Jail for a manslaughter charge Monday and was released the next day on a $100,000 bond.

According to the document, police were dispatched to the 5900 block of Willeke Drive for an apparent gunshot wound.

Samantha Ibarra was transferred to Shannon Medical Center and succumbed to her injury. Benjamin was found on scene and detained.

A witness of the incident said he and Benjamin were in a bedroom of the home and were handling an AR-15 rifle. They replaced a laser/light attachment on the gun and were testing it after getting a fresh battery.

Benjamin was handed the gun and started to conduct a mock clearing of the home, the document stated. He went into the living room during this and aimed the rifle at the victim and discharged.

The witness said at the time of the shooting, the gun didn't have the magazine. The single round was in the chamber of the rifle, but the two weren't aware.

Benjamin began lifesaving measures and called for emergency assistance.

Benjamin said he assumed the rifle was unloaded when it was handed it to him. He said he didn't see the victim when he pulled the trigger.

"He said he knew better and cited his experience as a former member of the United Stated Marine Corps," according to the document.

Another witness in the home said she heard the gunshot, went into the living room and saw Benjamin giving lifesaving measures to the victim, who was not breathing. She said he was crying, saying he had shot her.

The male witness told police he didn't believe the shooting was intentional.

Samantha, Benjamin and Rios had went to the gun range that day. At the gun range, Benjamin said he instructed the victim on the firearm safety measures he had overlooked later that day.

Police believe he recklessly discharged a firearm in the direction of Samantha Ibarra causing her death.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo woman dead after man conducts "mock clearing" of home