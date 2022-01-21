San Angelo woman enters plea deal in 2020 shooting death of husband

Lisa Clemons

SAN ANGELO — Nearly two years after a man was fatally shot in northeast San Angelo, his wife pleaded guilty to her role in his death and prior assault.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, Clemons attended a plea hearing in the 119th District Court in connection to the 2020 shooting death of Antonio Fletcher, 53, her husband. She was originally charged with murder.

Clemons, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In exchange for her pleas, state prosecutors recommended 12 years jail time for the manslaughter and 8 years for the assault.

Judge Ben Woodward followed the state's recommendation and sentenced Clemons to those terms.

Domestic dispute ends with shooter calling police

About 6 p.m. June 5, 2020, police responded to a domestic dispute in the 1200 block of Daniel Street, part of the PaulAnn neighborhood in northeast San Angelo.

A woman, later identified as Clemons, told dispatch there had been "an incident" and she shot her husband, records state. During her call, a neighbor reported gunfire in the area.

Officers found Clemons standing over her husband, Antonio Fletcher, 53. He had a gunshot wound on his left cheek and was transported to Shannon Hospital in serious condition. He showed no signs of brain activity and was placed on a ventilator, but died the next day.

Clemons' daughter told officers her mother had made "numerous threats" to kill Fletcher, her daughter and herself, according to an arrest affidavit. The daughter also told police Clemons had been "shooting the residence up" for the past few days.

Clemons, who bought a handgun in April 2020, told officers she shot Fletcher, though the affidavit did not list a reason.

This was not the first time she had been arrested for a reported assault against Fletcher. On Sept. 19, 2019, officers found Fletcher with gashes by his left eye and on his forehead in the same Daniel Street residence. Clemons had left the area but was soon found and told police she hit Fletcher with a gun, records state.

