San Angelo woman reports overnight assault at job, police officer injured during arrest

A San Angelo man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted for days and an officer was injured.

UPDATE: A San Angelo man has been indicted after a woman and an officer were injured, according to court documents released Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

An indictment charged Bobby Josiah Gasca with continuous violence against family, assaulting a police officer and evading arrest with a vehicle. A court date has been tentatively scheduled for February, according to online court records.

The family violence and evasion charges are third degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000. The officer assault charge is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in jail.

SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo man has been arrested after a report of domestic violence at a community living center led to an officer's foot being run over by a vehicle, according to arrest affidavits.

On Oct. 8, 2021, police arrived in the 3300 block of Canyon Creek Drive for a reported domestic disturbance. A man told officers he had been "wrestling" with a woman and "no assault was taking place," records state.

A woman, who had been in a relationship with the man since May 2021, said there was an assault. The man stated she struck herself while they were arguing "over a phone." The officer noted another mark on the woman's face, according to court documents.

The woman said the man came to the home around 11 p.m., and he "struck (her) on the face and head." She locked herself in a restroom and didn't come out for several hours as the man stayed at the home, according to the affidavit.

A witness, who works at the center, told officers the man and woman were caretaker employees. The witness received a call from a resident stating the woman was working when the man assaulted her, records state. They arrived at the residence and called police.

Officer injured as man drives away during investigation

While the officer was investigating, the man started to walk to a vehicle. The officer told him he was "not free" to leave and "was being detained pending (the officer's) investigation," according to the affidavit.

He entered the vehicle and the officer opened the driver's side door. The man started to drive off and the officer lost her footing, then the vehicle ran over her left foot. Her foot started to swell and tighten in her boot, records state.

The officer got into her police unit and attempted to pursue him, but was not able to reach him, according to the affidavit.

Bobby Josiah Gasca, 22, was arrested Oct. 8 on suspicion of continuous violence against family, assaulting a police officer and evading arrest with a vehicle. He was released from Tom Green County Detention Center the following day on a $50,000 bond, according to online jail records.

