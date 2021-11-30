San Angelo woman sends text for help after being threatened with sword; one arrested

A San Angelo man has been arrested after a woman told police someone threatened to "stab her brain," records state.

SAN ANGELO — A text for help led to the arrest of a San Angelo man who police say threatened a woman with a sword.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, 2021, a woman in the 2600 block of Sunset Drive texted another woman for help, and they called police. Officers arrived at the residence, where they heard screams and someone rush to the door, according to an arrest affidavit released Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

Others are reading: San Angelo man faces 21 child sex crimes using Snapchat to meet children in Grape Creek

A crying woman opened the door and informed officers a man inside had threatened to cut her throat, records state.

She told police they had an argument and he pushed her into a bathtub, then pressed a knife or short sword to her ear. Officers noted a cut by her ear consistent with a blade tip, according to the affidavit.

The man threatened to "stab her in the brain" and "cut her throat" while holding a blade to her neck. She told officers she was able to de-escalate the situation and he released her, then he returned to drinking, records state.

Others are reading: San Angelo man takes plea deal in shooting death of Brady teen, jail assault

The man told officers the two swords they found in the living room, one under the couch, were for decoration. He also said he did not hurt the woman, according to the affidavit.

Marshall Glenn Thomas Jr., 42, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $60,000 bond as of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to online jail records.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo man arrested; police say woman threatened with sword