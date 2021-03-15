  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A San Antonio man spoke out against Texas ending mask mandate. Then his noodle shop was vandalized with 'ugly display of hate.'

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A San Antonio man whose restaurant was vandalized with racist graffiti days after he criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to rescind a statewide mask mandate says he has no regrets and will continue to speak out.

Mike Nguyen appeared on CNN last week, saying his stance was based on the safety of his staff, himself and the community. Since that interview, he said he has faced death threats on social media. On Sunday, Nguyen arrived at his Noodle Tree restaurant to find "no mask," "go back 2 China" and other hateful messages scrawled in red paint on his storefront.

"I was born here and I'm not Chinese," Nguyen, whose background is half Vietnamese and half French, told USA TODAY on Monday. "It's not right that as an American I can't state my opinion without being attacked."

A string of attacks against Asian Americans has rattled California's Bay Area: This group of 700 volunteers is taking action

More than 535,000 Americans have died from the virus, including more than 46,000 Texans. Abbott, however, cited declining numbers of deaths, hospitalizations and infections in announcing earlier this month he was going to "open Texas 100%." No masks required, no restrictions on businesses.

Nguyen said he believes more confrontations are ahead in Texas as shop owners try to protect employees by requiring customers to wear masks without a mask mandate from Abbott.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Noodle Tree (@noodletreetx)

"Instead of being a leader, he wants us to deal with it," Nguyen said. "The blood is on his hands if anything happens."

Neighbors came to Nguyen's aid, helping him clean up the mess. Mayor Ron Nirenberg thanked them, saying the effort "proved that we're better than this one hateful act."

"We must work together to eradicate racism from our city," Nirenberg said.

'It's wrong, it's un-American and it must stop': President Biden denounces attacks

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance and the Asian American Alliance of San Antonio released a joint statement denouncing the "ugly display of hate."

"This ignorant act had not only damaged a business, but it also dishonored the distinguished reputation of San Antonio," the groups said.

Incidents of hate against Asian Americans have risen sharply during the pandemic, sparking outrage and activism in the Asian American community and spurring some lawmakers and organizers to respond to the threat.

A sign requiring face masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 is seen at a restaurant on July 7, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.
A sign requiring face masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 is seen at a restaurant on July 7, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.

"Racially motivated violence and other incidents against Asian Americans have reached an alarming level across the United States since the outbreak of COVID-19," a United Nations report released last year found. It cited increases in vandalism, physical assaults and robberies against people, businesses and community centers.

Last week, President Joe Biden condemned the violence Asian Americans have endured throughout the pandemic, saying "it's wrong, it's un-American and it must stop."

Nguyen said he is encouraged by the support he received. He had to open late Sunday due to the cleanup, but said he was overwhelmed with customers. When he sold out, some just left a donation.

"The day started with negativity but ended positive," he said. "People here, we are not going to tolerate racism and hate."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Antonio noodle shop vandalized after owner takes stand on masks

Recommended Stories

  • An Asian-American chef's restaurant in Texas was vandalized with racist graffiti after he criticized the state's decision to lift its mask mandate

    Racist graffiti appeared outside San Antonio's Noodle Tree on Sunday after the shop's owner said he planned to still require masks in his restaurant.

  • Ramen Shop Vandalized With Racist Graffiti After Owner Criticizes Texas Governor

    A ramen shop in San Antonio was vandalized with racist graffiti after the shop's owner criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift Texas' mask mandate. Mike Nguyen, the owner of Noodle Tree, discovered phrases such as "Kung Flu," "Go Back 2 China" and “No Mask” spray-painted on his restaurant’s windows and outdoor table on Sunday afternoon, according to News4SA. Prior to this discovery, Nguyen was shown on CNN denouncing Gov. Abbott’s decision to lift Texas's mask mandate.

  • Texas restaurant covered in racist graffiti after owner went on CNN to oppose lifting mask mandate

    Ramen shop in Texas vandalised after owner opposes governor’s order lifting mask mandate

  • COVID Cases in Texas Decline as Restrictions are Lifted

    The rolling average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Texas has decreased by 42.5 percent over the past two weeks, as Governor Greg Abbott made the controversial decision to lift its mask mandate and fully reopen businesses last week. Abbott announced on March 2 that he would end the state’s mask mandate on March 10, though experts have warned that loosening restrictions too quickly could lead to surges. However, Abbott said the state’s declining coronavirus cases and accelerating vaccine distribution would enable the state to safely reopen. On Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,347 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 69 additional deaths. Hospitalizations continued to fall as well, to 4,093, according to the department. The state has the third-highest death count in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as more than 46,300 Texans have died from the virus. Nearly ten percent of the state’s population — 2.8 million people — have now been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, in Mississippi, which lifted its mask mandate on March 3, there has been an average of 457 cases per day in the past week, a decrease of 23 percent from the average two weeks earlier, according to the New York Times. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced that he would lift restrictions shortly after Abbott said he would loosen restrictions in Texas. “Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules. Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time!” Reeves tweeted. Days before the governors lifted restrictions, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky had warned against relaxing mitigation efforts, saying, “Things are tenuous. Now is not the time to relax restrictions.” President Biden labeled the push toward reopening “neanderthal thinking” and urged governors to keep restrictions in place.

  • Man charged in murder of 75-year-old has history of anti-Asian violence, CA cops say

    “I’m at a loss for words.”

  • Democratic women back House bill calling for Ruth Bader Ginsburg monument at US Capitol

    Democratic Women’s Caucus members back an effort to honor the late Supreme Court justice in the halls of power.

  • Beijing chokes in dust storm

    The China Meteorological Administration announced a yellow alert on Monday (March 15) morning, saying sandstorms had spread from Inner Mongolia into the provinces of Gansu, Shanxi and Hebei, which surrounds Beijing.Beijing's official air quality index reached a maximum level of 500, with floating particles known as PM10 rising beyond 8,000 micrograms per cubic meter in some districts, according to the city's environmental monitoring center. The World Health Organization recommends average daily PM 10 concentrations of no more than 50 micrograms.

  • President Joe Biden finds allegations about Gov. Andrew Cuomo 'hard to read,' White House says

    Growing reports of misbehavior by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo concern President Joe Biden. He is making sure vaccine distribution is not affected.

  • Woman arrested at bank in Galveston for refusing to wear a mask

    A woman in Galveston, Texas was arrested at a bank on Thursday for refusing to wear a mask — one day after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mandate which was imposed eight months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott earlier this month. 65-year-old Terry Wright entered a Bank of America and refused to wear a face covering.

  • Global Baby Drought of Covid-19 Crisis Risks Population Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a year since the global pandemic struck, its damage to population growth is starting to become starkly clear, and not just because of the grim death toll.Major economies from Italy to Singapore, already afflicted by dire demographics, are seeing that phenomenon accelerate after measures limiting social contacts and the worst growth crisis in generations combined to prevent or dissuade people from having babies.While workplace closures and forced isolation might have encouraged couples to spend time together productively, the number of newborns has been dwarfed by plunging fertility emerging in national data for 2020. They range from France’s lowest birth rate since World War II, to Chinese authorities receiving 15% fewer registrations for babies.That points to a potentially ruinous legacy of the crisis. Not only have governments racked up enormous borrowings to fund economic aid, but the supply of future taxpayers to service that debt and fund public pension systems now looks even thinner than it was. Such a blow would be particularly crippling in parts of Asia and Europe with aging populations.“The longer and more severe the recession, the steeper the fall in birth rates, and the more likely it is that a fall in birth rates becomes a permanent change in family planning,” said HSBC Holdings Plc economist James Pomeroy. If his forecasts pan out, “it’s going to lower potential growth rates and it makes high levels of debt less sustainable in the long term.”Within two decades, 10% to 15% fewer adults may join the workforce, according to Pomeroy’s calculations. He reckons a recent projection by demographers at the Lancet journal for the world’s population to start shrinking in the 2060s already risks looking obsolete, with an inflection a decade sooner.A dropping birth rate is particularly evident in Italy, one of the first outbreak hotspots. Births in 15 cities there plummeted 22% in December, exactly nine months after the pandemic struck. Comparable effects are appearing elsewhere: Japan saw the fewest newborns on record in 2020, while Taiwan’s fertility rate fell below one child per woman for the first time.Fiscally speaking, such outcomes are ominous. In the U.S. for example, even without the effects of the pandemic, retirees are due to outnumber children by the 2030s.In the European Union, the ratio of people over 65 to those aged 15-64, a key metric on the affordability of social services for the old, will probably deteriorate. That would exacerbate a situation that was already worsening, with pension spending rising by nearly a third between 2008 and 2016.“The fiscal impact can be a double whammy,” said Sonal Varma, an economist at Nomura Holdings Inc. “Falling population growth will hurt potential growth (as the labor force falls), hurting tax revenues. And this will occur concurrently with increased spending on public pensions and healthcare.”Lower birthrates have also vastly outweighed whatever effect could have resulted from existing couples being kept indoors and in each other’s company. In one outlier of fertility, six women in a single street in the English city of Bristol became concurrently pregnant in 2020, according to the BBC.Even if vaccine drives are successful in taming the virus’s spread, the economic fallout, such as joblessness, is likely to last past the point where the health crisis abates, with a corresponding brake on births.Things might not necessarily improve when the economic data show a recovery, however, considering that fertility across major economies has steadily declined for decades.The crisis has been most damaging for people in the prime childbearing ages of their 20s and 30s. Research by the Guttmacher Institute found the pandemic led more than 40% of women in the U.S. to change plans about when to have children or how many to have.A study published by Germany’s IZA–Institute of Labor Economics projected that the drop in U.S. births will be 50% larger than during the 2008-09 crisis. Consultancy PWC predicts a “dramatic decline” in U.K. newborns this year.Lockdowns have also physically prevented and hindered people from forming relationships that could ultimately lead to pregnancy.“Almost nonexistent,” is how Sierra Reed, a 34-year-old Californian, describes her experience of dating last year once the pandemic hit. Even when lockdowns loosened, she stayed wary.“There was a big part of me that was still super uncomfortable with being in spaces of people, without masks, and doing typical date activities like dining together,” she said.As evidence of how the pandemic is delaying family formation, the number of marriages in Singapore sank about 10% in 2020. The government has boosted cash payments on offer to encourage citizens to have children despite the coronavirus.What’s more worrisome for some countries now is that lower fertility will be hard to reverse in line with other economic healing.“When you start delaying births by a few years, it’s possible that some of those births will come back, but it’s possible that some of them aren’t” going to, said Phillip Levine, a professor of economics who analyzes childbearing data at Wellesley College in Massachusetts.Some births won’t occur “because the window for postponement is narrowing down,” said Tomas Sobotka, a fertility expert at the Vienna Institute of Demography in Austria.“Many women and men who plan to have a baby in the future are now in their late 30s or early 40s, and likely to face infertility when trying to have a child later,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Miley Cyrus Skipped the 2021 Grammys

    This makes total sense.

  • Halsey Quietly Changed Their Pronouns on Social Media, and Fans Are So Here for It

    The supportive tweets came rolling in right away.

  • Here are the cheapest electric vehicles on sale under $35,000 in 2021

    Electric cars aren't as cheap as gas-powered vehicles yet, but a new one doesn't need to break the bank.

  • Colby Covington slams ‘bum’ Leon Edwards after eye-poke no contest at UFC Fight Night 187

    Colby Covington thinks Leon Edwards should have been penalized for his inadvertent eye poke against Belal Muhammad.

  • Border patrol officers say migrant influx due to Biden policies: Texas gov.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott weighs in on the escalating border crisis on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'

  • COVID is killing 1,400 people a day. Stop acting as if the virus is gone.

    Only 10 percent of the US is fully vaccinated against COVID. It’s too soon to be flocking to Florida for spring break. (Letters to the Editor)

  • A divided Midwest city struggles with how to slash police budgets and fight crime

    “If you take away resources from the police, that takes away an opportunity for us to get justice,” the father of a slain girl said.

  • Injured bald eagle rescued off interstate near Raleigh, sent to rehabilitation center

    The bird was unable to fly when a Raleigh officer came to the rescue.

  • Letters to the Editor: L.A.'s reopening is wracking some people with anxiety

    A reader says the pace of reopenings and the promise of "normal" life fills him with the anxiety of a typical Sunday evening

  • Covid-fatigued California's effort to recall Newsom may be a rallying cry for Republicans

    Analysis: more than a serious effort to unseat the governor, it is probably a strategy to rally voters, boost Republican candidates and raise funds Gavin Newsom delivers his third state of the state address at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on 9 March 2021. Photograph: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock Nearly a year after Gavin Newsom became the first American governor to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to combat the coronavirus, the California leader delivered his “state of the state” address from an empty Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. “Let’s allow ourselves to dream of brighter days ahead,” Newsom said on Tuesday. It was a pep talk for the state – and for himself. America’s most populous state is coming out of its most deadly phase of the pandemic, having lost more than 56,000 to Covid-19. Black and Latino communities face the brunt of the crisis. Businesses have struggled to survive lockdown restrictions. Many public schools have been closed since last March. And the state’s initially clumsy vaccine rollout has only recently picked up speed. Capitalizing on the growing frustrations of economically devastated, pandemic-fatigued residents, Newsom’s fiercest critics have mounted a recall campaign and are prepared to submit, by Wednesday, the requisite 1.5m voter signatures to trigger the vote. The campaign’s organizers say they have already found more than enough backers, and they have collected hefty checks from business developers, venture capitalists and Trump loyalists. State officials have yet to verify the petition signatures, but political analysts say that a gubernatorial recall election later this year appears more or less inevitable. “There’s going to be a recall election – simply put,” said Mindy Romero, the founder of the Center for Inclusive Democracy, a non-partisan research organization. “What’s more complicated,” she said, “are the reasons why.” In California – one of 19 states that allow voters to remove elected officials before their terms expire – calling a recall election is fairly easy. The only requirement is to collect a number of signatures equal to 12% of the voters in the last election for the office. “So to get this on the ballot is not at all an impossible feat,” said Joshua Spivak, a senior fellow at the Hugh L Carey Institute for Government Reform at Wagner College and expert on recalls. “To opponents of the governor, it’s really appealing as something worth trying.” In 2020 alone, 11 recalls of various officials went to a vote, and eight officials were removed from office as a result, Spivak said. Recall petitions have been launched against every California governor in the last 61 years – though they are almost never successful. Gray Davis, the only California governor who has ever been recalled, was in a far more precarious position in 2003, at the heels of an electricity crisis, facing a $38bn budget deficit. He lost the recall to Arnold Schwarzenegger, who entered the race with a higher profile than any of the Republicans set to face off against Newsom this year. Republicans had already tried and failed five times to get Newsom recalled, when their sixth try, led by the retired sheriff’s deputy Orrin Heatlie, began to gain momentum last year. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a judge gave Heatlie and his supporters more time to collect signatures. As Newsom enacted restrictions last winter in an attempt to quell the deadliest wave of the pandemic, recallers were able to rally an anti-lockdown base and win over other Californians struggling to cope with the pandemic’s protracted, devastating economic toll. It didn’t help Newsom’s case that around the same time, the governor met up with a dozen of his closest friends and lobbyists for a lavish dinner at Napa’s French Laundry restaurant. “Anytime an elected official is serving under a crisis, it is a precarious situation,” said Romero. “Faced with the pandemic, it would be shocking if the governor and elected officials didn’t receive some negative reaction.” Amid the state’s chaotic vaccine rollout, Newsom’s poll numbers plummeted. A third of voters polled by the University of California, Berkeley, Institute of Governmental Studies in late January rated the governor’s overall handling of the pandemic well, while 44% said he was doing badly. But two months have passed since the last round of major polls, and Democratic strategists are hopeful. “I think that as we start to reopen schools, as we start to get people back to work, as we get more people vaccinated, I think voters are going to take note,” said Drexel Heard, a Democratic political strategist based in Los Angeles. “By next month some baseball stadiums might be reopened,” he added – which could take the steam out a recall effort fueled by anti-lockdown fervor. Romero said she was skeptical that legitimate frustrations with the governor over the state’s policies, school and business closures, its disastrous inefficiency in doling out unemployment aid, and its slapdash vaccine rollout would rile up Democrats and moderate Republicans enough to vote him out of office, just one year before his term expires. More than a serious effort to unseat Newsom, the recall effort is probably more of a strategy to rally Republican voters, boost Republican candidates, and raise funds. “The recall can be a rallying cry, in California and across the county,” Romero said. “For the Republican candidates running against the governor, it can raise their national profiles.” In a recall election, voters are asked two questions: first, whether they want to recall Newsom, and then, who should replace him? With Democrats highly unlikely to run a candidate in the election, liberal and moderate voters who are frustrated with Newsom would be left to choose among Republicans they might agree with even less. The top contenders vying to replace Newsom include the former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer; the conservative activist Mike Cernovich; and John Cox, who lost to Newsom in 2018 by 23 points, the largest margin in a California governor’s race since the 1950s. Recall campaigners said their effort has broad appeal. More than a third of signatories on the recall petition identify as Democrats or independents, or declined to state their party affiliation, said Randy Economy, a conservative broadcaster and ex-Trump campaign staffer with the Newsom recall campaign. “We have an angry electorate right now” and the campaign is leveraging their frustration, he told the Guardian. But in a deep blue state where less than a quarter of registered voters are Republicans, recall proponents’ far-right, anti-immigrant, anti-housing for homeless people, anti-sex education and anti-gun control platform is likely to alienate most voters, political experts said. A Wednesday evening virtual town hall featured a presentation by the conservative-aligned Election Integrity Project California, where speakers listed spurious allegations of voter fraud in line with Donald Trump and his supporters. “In order to gain relevance in California, the Republicans need to renounce Trump, they need to renounce white supremacy,” said Mike Madrid, a former state Republican party political director who co-founded the conservative Lincoln Project. “The hyperpartisan recall shows that instead, they’re happy to continue swirling down the drain.” Newsom has largely avoided public discussion of the recall effort. “The Republican recall is a partisan attempt to install a Trump supporter as governor,” said Dan Newman, a Newsom political strategist. The governor referenced the recall effort only obliquely in his Dodger Stadium address. “I just want you to know, we’re not going to change course, just because of a few naysayers and doomsdayers.” he said.