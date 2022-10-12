San Antonio Officer Detained Following McDonald's Shooting That Left 17-Year-Old On Life Support

The San Antonio, Texas police officer who shot an unarmed 17-year-old Erik Cantu in his car at a McDonald’s parking lot turned himself in on Tuesday and is likely to face criminal charges.

Earlier this week, a San Antonio cop abruptly confronted a teen eating in a McDonalds parking lot & demanded the teen exit his vehicle.



When the teen asked why, the cop immediately assaulted & then shot him MULTIPLE TIMES. Cop tried to (falsely) claim the teen had struck him 1st pic.twitter.com/ATNKj4fVgi — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) October 7, 2022

Cantu remains on life support, and his attorney Brian Powers said in a statement that there are no significant changes in his client’s recovery.

“At this time, there is no improvement in his condition. He is still unconscious and is on life support. The last two days have been difficult, and we expect more difficulty ahead, but we remain hopeful,” Powers said, according to the Independent.

SAPD Chief William McManus said Cantu managed to stop the car down the street from the McDonald’s and was taken to the University Hospital in critical condition after several of his organs were punctured. The unnamed passenger was not injured.

Cantu is sedated and closely monitored as his lungs are functioning by a machine.

On Oct. 2, the 17-year-old was shot near a McDonald’s parking lot in San Antonio, Texas, by officer James Brennand after he allegedly mistook the vehicle for a car that previously evaded arrest, as previously reported by Blavity.

BREAKING: VIDEO EMERGES OF ROOKIE SAN ANTONIO COP WHO TRESPASSED INTO A 17 YO TEENAGER’S CAR AND TRIED TO MURDER HIM. THIS IS WHY WE NEED TO DISARM THE STATE. pic.twitter.com/yeLB66besY — Bitcoinization (@bitcoin1zation) October 6, 2022

McManus told WOAI that Brennand should not have opened fire on the teen despite possible contact between the officer and the victim.

Story continues

“There is nothing I can say in defense of that officer’s actions that night. I think what happened, initially, there was some contact made, but that did not justify the shooting,” McManus said.

Authorities said Brennand was a newly trained officer working seven months before Friday’s incident. Brennand was still on probation while confronting Cantu after questioning witnesses in a parking lot in the area about an unrelated disruption.

Bexar County criminal district attorney, Joe Gonzales, said Cantu initially faced charges for evading detention in a vehicle and for assaulting a police officer. Still, Gonzales decided to drop the charges “for now.”

Gonzales said during a news conference that he would instead consider pressing charges against former officer Brennand due to Cantu’s condition.

“The issue is going to be, if we ever get to trial, whether or not this officer felt like his life was in danger,” Mr. Gonzales said.

Cantu’s vehicle has not been proven to be stolen or was using a different license plate. Bexel County is still currently investigating the case.