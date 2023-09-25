San Antonio Police need help finding woman missing since Aug. 11. Here's what to know.

The San Antonio Police Department is urgently seeking the public's help in locating a woman who's been missing since Aug. 11th.

Kassandra Lizzete Gonzalez, 30, is described as a Hispanic female in her mid-30s, about 5'5" tall, and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

She has long brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a rose on her left shoulder. Gonzalez was last seen leaving her brother's apartment on West Silver Sands Dr. wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

According to KENS 5, it took a week for the Gonzalez family to notice any red flags.

"She wouldn't answer," Alyssa Ballard, Kassandra's sister, told KENS 5. "It just goes to voicemail. No text, no Facebook activity, so little things like that. She didn't show up for work and has not seen her kids."

Gonzalez is a mother of four whose absence has been hard on her children and has made them growingly curious about her disappearance. Ballard says Gonzalez's family and friends have been searching for her everywhere.

A 3-year-old girl disappeared in 2021. Can new images help police solve the case?

"We've asked her friends, the places where she would hang out, and it's not like her to just up and leave and not say anything, especially with her kids," Ballard shared with KENS 5.

According to Ballard, Gonzalez dealt with depression after her husband was killed in a car accident six years ago.

Ballard suspects a person of interest was with Gonzalez the day she went missing.

"I believe they know more than what they are saying, so they need to speak up and say something, especially for her kids. We need some answers, we need closure," Ballard shared.

The family is offering a $3,000 reward for finding Ballard. They remain optimistic about her safety.

If you believe you've spotted Gonzalez, please contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police need help finding missing San Antonio woman. Here's the story.