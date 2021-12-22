San Antonio police search for girl, 3, last seen at apartment playground

San Antonio police said they have asked the FBI for help in the search for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen at a playground Monday afternoon.

The girl, Lina Sardar Khil, 3, was at a playground inside an apartment complex around 5 p.m. when her mother left for a short time and returned to find that she was missing, officials said Tuesday.

Police do know not whether the girl wandered away or was taken, Police Chief William McManus said.

“We have every available asset in the police department working on this case right now,” McManus told reporters.

Lina Sardar Khil. (San Antonio Police Department)

An Amber Alert was issued, and the FBI sent agents to help in the search, McManus said. Police were going door to door in the apartment complex, which has around 300 units, he said.

Lina “wasn’t left alone by herself,” McManus said. “There were other folks in the playground, as well.”

It is a small playground confined to inside the apartment complex, he said.

Lina, who was last seen in the 9400 Block of Fredericksburg Road, is described as being around 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, and she was wearing a black jacket, a red dress and black shoes, police said.