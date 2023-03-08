San Benito chase leads to 3 arrests

Mar. 7—SAN BENITO — Three men were awaiting arraignment Tuesday, accused of stealing a car amid a Brownsville shooting investigation, sparking a chase during which the car crashed into a vehicle.

Police arrested Abdiel Torres-Cardenas, of San Benito, the driver of the car whose search late Sunday morning turned up a stolen pistol, officials stated in a press release Tuesday.

"Prior to this call, information was received from the Brownsville Police Department about a shooting investigation they were performing along with a vehicle and suspect description of those involved," the press release stated.

"The vehicle was said to have been swerving in and out of traffic and almost caused multiple crashes with other motorists," the press release stated. "A vehicle pursuit ensued while attempting to stop the driver and the suspected vehicle ultimately collided with an oncoming vehicle rendering it disabled near the FM 732 and Business 77 intersection."

"It was discovered through investigation that the vehicle being operated by the suspects was stolen, and they were in possession of a stolen handgun," the release stated, adding the suspects were treated for injuries.

Torres-Cardenas is accused of theft charges, intoxication assault, carrying unlawful weapons, evading arrest, engaging in organized criminal activity and other charges, the press release stated.

