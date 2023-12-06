San Benito city commissioner announces bid for District 37

Dec. 5—Only have a minute? Listen instead

SAN BENITO — City Commissioner Carol Lynn Sanchez is announcing her bid to run for the Texas House District 37 seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Janie Lopez.

The announcement comes during Sanchez's second term on the city commission.

"As a lifelong resident of the district, I've seen firsthand the struggles our communities have faced over the years," Sanchez, an attorney, said in a campaign announcement. "I know the essential role educational opportunities have in fostering the success of all residents. As a first-generation graduate of both college and law school, the opportunities of higher learning I received have shaped my life immeasurably."

She says her platform includes teacher pay raises and economic policies that create good-paying jobs.

"I'm running to continue the fight to improve the district by advocating for teacher pay raises, economic policies aimed toward working families who demand good-paying jobs, sensible border security measures that promote safe neighborhoods and affordable healthcare initiatives that reduce increasing medical costs," she said in the announcement.

Since winning a seat on city commission, Sanchez "has spearheaded investments toward improving streets and sidewalks, higher wages and healthcare benefits for employees while voting against increasing the city's tax rate, recognizing the financial burden of out-of-control property taxes have on everyday homeowners," the press release stated.

A mother of three, Sanchez has made "child well-being a cornerstone of her work, securing grant funding for a community splash pad and creating spaces of joy for youth," the announcement stated. "She understands the investments and decisions needed to steer a sustainable, thriving community into the future."

Sanchez said she's confident she could hit the ground running if elected.

"Since having the privilege to serve my community, I'm confident that I'll be able to hit the ground running if elected to the state House, and ultimately, to be a voice for my community in the Texas Capitol," she said in the release.

She is running as a Democrat and the primary is in March.